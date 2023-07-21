National Night Out 2022 (copy)
Attendees listen to a musical performance before giveaways of bikes and prizes begin during the 38th annual National Night Out, the 15th local event hosted by area law enforcement agencies at Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais. The 16th annual event returns Aug. 1.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

Celebrating 40 years is a free national family event that takes place locally each summer in Bourbonnais.

The annual National Night Out is being hosted by area law enforcement agencies from 3:30-9 p.m. on Aug. 1 at Perry Farm Park. At 4:30 p.m. will begin food service, which is first come, first serve.

There will be live music performances, starting at 3:30 p.m. with The Black Hat, followed by John Webber and the Country Spiders at 5 p.m. and the Silhouettes at 7 p.m.

