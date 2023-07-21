Attendees listen to a musical performance before giveaways of bikes and prizes begin during the 38th annual National Night Out, the 15th local event hosted by area law enforcement agencies at Perry Farm Park in Bourbonnais. The 16th annual event returns Aug. 1.
Celebrating 40 years is a free national family event that takes place locally each summer in Bourbonnais.
The annual National Night Out is being hosted by area law enforcement agencies from 3:30-9 p.m. on Aug. 1 at Perry Farm Park. At 4:30 p.m. will begin food service, which is first come, first serve.
There will be live music performances, starting at 3:30 p.m. with The Black Hat, followed by John Webber and the Country Spiders at 5 p.m. and the Silhouettes at 7 p.m.
The evening also will feature Chicago Bears player Emery Moorehead, K-9 demonstration, bounce houses, kiddie carnival rides, vendor information booths, fire truck spray and a fire safety house.
The Salvation Army will be hosting a food drive raffle, where people can bring non-perishable food items to enter into a raffle with prizes.
According to a news release on the event, “National Night Out is designed to heighten crime awareness and drug prevention, generate support for and participation in local anti-crime programs, strengthen neighborhood/community spirit and law enforcement partnerships and send a message to those involved in criminal activity that communities are organized and fighting back.”
The event is a collaborative effort involving area law enforcement and public safety agencies, residents, civic and social agencies and various businesses in the community.
The local event draws an estimated 4,000 people from around Kankakee County to enjoy a family-oriented evening, including free food and refreshment, various demonstrations and activities for all ages. Local public safety and social agencies provide information on the various services they provide and are available to answer any questions or concerns.
Food, music and school supply bags are provided from donations and sponsors from the business community and various municipalities.
The 2023 NNO Committee is seeking sponsors and financial donors to continue this event.
For more information, contact Bradley Police Deputy Chief Adrian Provost at 815-936-5106.