“All that we do for others will always overshadow what we do for ourselves.”

Shalone Graves said she learned that lesson early in life. While still a senior at Westview High School in Kankakee in 1980, she volunteered as a candy striper at Riverside Medical Center. She had done enough coursework to graduate early and spent her last semester volunteering at the hospital, visiting with elderly patients, bringing hope and encouragement.

Graves has gone on to a long career at the Daily Journal, where she currently serves as Community and Employee Relations Director. Now in her 34th year at the Journal, she is often the first person anyone sees when bringing news into the paper. Countless times, she has helped readers with wedding announcements, college honors, community photos and many other items. She has a perpetual smile, perpetual poise and perpetual dignity. She is the go-to person, the problem solver, the connection that brings resources to people.

