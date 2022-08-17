BOURBONNAIS — Maternity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church is celebrating its 175th anniversary this weekend with two days filled with family, fun, history and worship.
The anniversary celebration began earlier this year with two events in April, including a concert at the church and a dueling pianos event at Quality Inn.
The celebration continues Saturday and Sunday with three events.
BVM’s Family, Food & Fun
From 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the church, located at 308 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais, BVM’s Family, Food & Fun will take place. The celebration will include bounce houses and kids games.
Taste of BVM
From 4:30 to 11 p.m. Saturday will be the Taste of BVM, held at the BrickStone Brewery facility, 572 Brewery Ln., Bourbonnais. Food and drink tickets will be available at the event.
On hand will be Jimmy Jo’s BBQ, Mi Casa, Chicago Dough Company, Bennett-Curtis House, Sweet Darren’s, Pattycakes Cupcakery, LoveALatte and The Sisters of St. Roger Abbey French Organic Patisserie. BrickStone beer, as well as wine and other beverages, will be available for sale.
Live music entertainment will be provided. At 5 p.m. will be a performance from the Swing Kings and at 8 p.m. will be the South Side Social Club.
At 9 p.m., a split-the-pot drawing will take place. Raffle tickets can be purchased by calling the Parish Office at 815-933-8285. Tickets also will be sold throughout the evening of the event. The pot is currently at $7,000.
This event is cash only and there will be an ATM on the premises. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for the live music.
Worship & History
At 10 a.m. Sunday at the church, Maternity BVM will host a mass in honor of the anniversary.
The mass will be celebrated by Bishop Ronald A. Hicks.
Immediately following mass will be a reception with light refreshments in the Parish Center.
At noon, there will be a history tour of designated areas of Maternity BVM and Olivet Nazarene University.
Informational guides will be at each stop to share some of the history at Maternity BVM at both the church and on the grounds of ONU.
A special blessing in the grotto will be held after the conclusion of tours.
For more information on the anniversary events, call 815-933-8285.
