BOURBONNAIS — Urva Purohit, 13, had her Make-A-Wish granted last weekend as local volunteers Amy Gorecki and Carolyn Blanchette surprised her and her parents, Amit and Urmi Purohit, with a trip to Disney World.
Mattea’s Joy helped present the surprise with volunteers dressed as superheroes along with the Village of Bourbonnais, Bourbonnais Police, Bourbonnais Fire Protection District, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office and Kankakee County Clerk Sandra Cianci.
