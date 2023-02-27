Daily Journal

With only two days remaining in the month of February, local organizations and entities are looking toward the month of March for events.

KANKAKEE COUNTY FIRST RESPONDERS APPRECIATION BRUNCH

Harbor House is hosting the Kankakee County First Responders Appreciation Brunch at 10 a.m. March 11 at the College Church of the Nazarene, 200 University Ave. in Bourbonnais.

