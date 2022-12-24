Diamond Point Park (copy)

BOURBONNAIS — The Kankakee County Convention and Visitors Bureau board of directors made a proposal this week for a fourth extension of the organization’s 10-year agreement with six units of government — Kankakee, Bourbonnais, Bradley, Manteno, Momence and Kankakee County.

The current 10-year agreement runs through June 30, 2024.

If the proposal is agreed upon by all parties, the CVB would agree to subsidize the Bourbonnais Township Park District Diamond Point Complex Project up to $3.2 million. It would also amend CVB’s bylaws to give the Kankakee County Lodging Association a second appointee to the board of directors.

