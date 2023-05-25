If you don’t try, you will not succeed.

But if you try, the worst thing that can happen is it doesn’t work out, which is guaranteed if you don’t try.

This is something Illinois Supreme Court Justice Mary Kay O’Brien often tells her three sons. It was also a topic in her keynote address Tuesday at Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership & Luncheon held at Olivet Nazarene University.

