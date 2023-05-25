Illinois Supreme Court Justice Mary Kay O'Brien gives the keynote speech Tuesday during the Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce's Leadership & Luncheon event at Olivet Nazarene University's Chalfant Hall. The chamber presented the 2023 awards for the ATHENA Leadership Award and the ATHENA Young Professional Award.
But if you try, the worst thing that can happen is it doesn’t work out, which is guaranteed if you don’t try.
This is something Illinois Supreme Court Justice Mary Kay O’Brien often tells her three sons. It was also a topic in her keynote address Tuesday at Kankakee County Chamber of Commerce’s Leadership & Luncheon held at Olivet Nazarene University.
