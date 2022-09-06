Career Center Road (copy)

Cars drive along Career Center Road in Bourbonnais.

 Daily Journal/File

BOURBONNAIS — At this month’s Kankakee Area Transportation Study (KATS) Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting, Career Center Road, a critical county-wide system road upgrade, was added to the area’s Transportation Improvement Program (TIP), clearing the way for engineering and construction in fiscal year 2025.

The KATS MPO policy committee is comprised of mayors within the MPO footprint, River Valley Metro, Kankakee Airport and state-federal agencies. This consortium approved the inclusion of improvements to Career Center Road from Illinois Route 102 to Burns Road, which will entail constructing an urban three-lane roadway with separate 10-feet wide multi-use path for pedestrians and cyclists alike.

The improvements will include storm sewer and other much needed drainage improvements.

