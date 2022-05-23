More than 1,000 participants — 50 of them canines — and dozens of spectators and volunteers flooded Perry Farm Sunday morning for a 5K in honor of Bradley Police Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic and Officer Tyler Bailey.
The inaugural event — titled I Got Your Six — raised $125,000 to go toward law enforcement scholarships for two Kankakee Community College students in the names of Rittmanic and Bailey.
I Got Your Six is a phrase used in law enforcement that translates to “I got your back.” When Darin Bailey, father of Tyler, addressed the crowd prior to the start of the race, he said it’s felt like the community has had the Bailey family’s back since the tragic shooting on Dec. 29, 2021.
“One of the things I always told Tyler when he left [the house] or I got off the phone with him before he went on patrol was, ‘I hope you have a quiet night, I love you, be safe,’” shared Bailey.
“What I say to all of you today is, ‘Hope you have a great run, a great walk — enjoy the day, be safe and we love you.’”
Preceding him on stage was Lyn Stua, Rittmanic’s wife, who shared her gratitude with those in attendance. She reiterated a few of the sentiments she shared during Thursday’s police memorial about how Kankakee County must band together for community policing.
She also said it’s important to be “Raising our kids to go back to respecting cops and treating them like human beings instead of ‘hating the po-po.’”
The event, organized by Bradley resident Chris James and Bradley Police Officer Brandon Jensen, featured a special guest speaker and participant. Zechariah Cartledge, 13 and of Orlando, is the face of Running 4 Heroes — a nonprofit organization that raises funds for families of fallen first responders.
For each fallen officer, he runs a mile in their honor while carrying a flag representing the department the respondent worked for. He then mails the flag to the next of kin with a handwritten note. In January, he ran a mile for Rittmanic.
Met with much applause, Cartledge spoke to the crowd prior to the start of the race.
“This support for this 5K today is absolutely incredible,” he said. “I’m sure Marlene’s and Tyler’s family is definitely beyond words for the support we all have.”
Following the speeches was the posting of the colors, performed by a bagpipe group wearing pins with Rittmanic’s photo. There was a moment of silence for fallen first responders, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.
To complete the opening ceremony, singer Misti Kohl performed the National Anthem. The event’s title sponsor, AN Webber, Inc., had a patriotic wrapped truck on site.
For more information on the race and future events, go to igotyoursix5k.com.
