Haas award

 Photo submitted

Daily Journal staff report

Illinois House Assistant Minority Leader and State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, was awarded Wednesday with the Vince Demuzio Legislator of the Year Award from the Illinois Association of Community Action Agencies for 2023.

The president of IACAA, Arturo Puckerin, visited Haas’ Springfield office to present the award to her.

