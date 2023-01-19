Gusty winds developing. Cloudy early followed by a mixture of rain and snow this afternoon. High 43F. WSW winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Tonight
Cloudy. Gusty winds this evening. Low 29F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility of one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING
TO 9 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...West winds to 25 kt and significant waves to 4 ft
expected.
* WHERE...Northerly Island to Calumet Harbor IL and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM CST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, is launching her third annual Valentines for Veterans program to bring joy to local veterans in her 79th District.
Haas invites all area residents to participate in making handmade valentine greetings with well-wishes to veterans. Valentines will be accepted at her district office, 370 E. Court St. in Kankakee, now through Feb. 10.
“Our Veterans are a big part of our community and these valentines are a small thank you of our appreciation for all that they have done and continue to do for us,” Haas said in a news release.
“This is the third year I’ve done this program, and I am continually impressed by how our community comes together to spread a little joy to those most important to us — I know this year will be no different.”
All ages are invited to create a card or drawing. The cards will be delivered to 79th District veterans at the Manteno Veterans Home in time for Valentine’s Day.
For any further questions about the event, contact her district office at 815-523-7779.
