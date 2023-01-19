Jackie Haas (copy)

State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

State Rep. Jackie Haas, R-Bourbonnais, is launching her third annual Valentines for Veterans program to bring joy to local veterans in her 79th District.

Haas invites all area residents to participate in making handmade valentine greetings with well-wishes to veterans. Valentines will be accepted at her district office, 370 E. Court St. in Kankakee, now through Feb. 10.

“Our Veterans are a big part of our community and these valentines are a small thank you of our appreciation for all that they have done and continue to do for us,” Haas said in a news release.

