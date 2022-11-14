The Gaither Vocal Band

From left, Adam Crabb, Bill Gaither, Todd Suttles, Wes Hampton and Reggie Smith make up Bill Gaither and The Gaither Vocal Band.

 Photo provided

BOURBONNAIS — Multi-Grammy-Award-winning recording artist Bill Gaither is presenting the Something Good Is About To Happen Tour nationwide as he brings his group, The Gaither Vocal Band, to Olivet Nazarene University at 6 p.m. Saturday.

For a half century, Gaither, also the winner of some Dove awards, has had a reputation as a performer, songwriter and mentor for newly-discovered artists, according to a news release.

“Now more than ever, people need encouragement,” the Gospel Music Hall of Famer and Songwriter of the Century said in the release. “I enjoy leading an audience through an evening that leaves them inspired, encouraged, hopeful — perhaps introducing them to songs or ideas they can hold onto when life gets tough.

