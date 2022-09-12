A fall stroll (copy)

Attendees walk along South Schuyler Avenue in 2021 during the Fall Art & Craft Stroll, presented by the Community Arts Council of Kankakee County. This year, the event will will be held Sept. 24 and will move to Perry Farm.

 Daily Journal photos/file

BOURBONNAIS — The Community Arts Council of Kankakee County will host its annual Fall Art & Craft Stroll for 2022 on a new date and at a new location.

This year’s event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 24 at Perry Farm in Bourbonnais in conjunction with the Bourbonnais Township Park District’s Scarecrow Festival. Parking, admission and entertainment is free.

The mission of the CAC is to stimulate and coordinate the arts in Kankakee County, and dozens of the area’s artists will be all around the grounds selling a wide variety of handmade items including garden art, needlework, woodwork, pottery, jewelry, glasswork, wall art, soaps and lotions and more.

Recommended for you