The Bourbonnais Township Park District is unveiling something new just in time for Earth Day.

At 9 a.m. April 21, BTPD will open its Interpretive Arboretum Trail at Willowhaven Park & Nature Center. The trail consists of 25 species of trees, including many native to Illinois. This project was designed to create an arboretum and interpretive bioswale that runs along a trail from Willowhaven Nature Center to an existing parking area near the dog park.

Along the trail, the new tree plantings will feature identification tags with an interactive feature to show the benefits of each species. The focus of the project is to provide native plantings and restore habitat in a park space that was once agricultural land. Mowed turf was replaced with more sustainable trees, including swamp white oak tree and Shawnee brave cypress, to create pollinators’ habitat and food source.

