...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds to 35 kt and
significant waves to 12 ft occasionally to 16 feet expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, north winds to 30 kt and
significant waves to 7 ft occasionally to 9 feet expected.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 10 AM CST Friday. For the
Small Craft Advisory, until noon CST today.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
