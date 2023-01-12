BBSC logo

The Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club will be hosting a chicken dinner this weekend.

 BBSC

BOURBONNAIS — From 4-8 p.m. Saturday, the Bradley Bourbonnais Sportsmen’s Club will host Chicken Nite. Carry-out dinners are available, and there will be tables setup for in-house dining.

The club is at 2672 Chippewa Drive, Bourbonnais. Orders can be called in ahead of time at 815-937-0870.

