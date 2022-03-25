The Bradley Bourbonnais Rotary Club is hosting a countywide drive to collect supplies to be sent to Ukraine. Donations can be dropped off between 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Bourbonnais Municipal Center parking lot off of William Latham Drive at 700 Main St. NW/Illinois Route 102.
The following items are needed:
• Bandages and Band-Aids
• Gauze (all sizes)
• Topical antibiotic ointments
• Socks (all sizes)
Checks also can be received that day, made payable to Bradley Bourbonnais Rotary Foundation. All monetary donations will be routed through Rotary International. For questions and more information, call Peggy Sue Munday at 815-922-2079.
