Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) recently announced $106 million in capital grants awarded to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets throughout Illinois.
State Sen. Patrick Joyce joined the DCEO to announce a combined $8.5 million in funding to revitalize local downtowns and main streets in Bradley, Bourbonnais and Peotone through the Rebuild Illinois Program.
“Every town should have a central area to safely gather that is unique to their community,” said Joyce (D- Essex). “The areas granted this funding will be able to enhance buildings and landscape while also creating safer conditions.”
Three villages in the district Joyce represents were included in the funding: Bradley, Bourbonnais and Peotone. Funds have been allocated to improve the Illinois 50 corridor in Bradley, reconstruct Peotone’s downtown street and to invest in Bourbonnais’s Community Campus Project, which offers a variety of activities and events for residents.
Bradley and Bourbonnais both received $3 million, and Peotone received $2,458,071.
“Not only will this funding improve the communities, but it will provide an economic boost and job growth,” Joyce said. “These projects are a win-win for our community as a whole.”
In addition to the $106 million in state funding, projects offered an additional $109 million in matching grant funds, for a total investment of $215 million. The historic Rebuild Illinois (RBI) Downtowns and Main Streets Capital program represents the largest-ever RBI investment focused on community revitalization.
Launched through Rebuild Illinois State capital funds and further expanded by the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the grants support projects that will revitalize commercial hubs, beautify and modernize downtowns, address critical infrastructure needs, boost jobs and improve the quality of life for residents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.