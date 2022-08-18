Birdseye view (copy)

The Village of Bourbonnais unveiled a number of renderings of the final plans for the Community Campus, including an overall bird’s-eye view.

 Rendering courtesy of Village of Bourbonnais

Gov. JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) recently announced $106 million in capital grants awarded to revitalize 50 commercial corridors and main streets throughout Illinois.

State Sen. Patrick Joyce joined the DCEO to announce a combined $8.5 million in funding to revitalize local downtowns and main streets in Bradley, Bourbonnais and Peotone through the Rebuild Illinois Program.

“Every town should have a central area to safely gather that is unique to their community,” said Joyce (D- Essex). “The areas granted this funding will be able to enhance buildings and landscape while also creating safer conditions.”

