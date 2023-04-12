While watching 3-year-old Mads Pomranky excitedly play on a Tuesday afternoon with his 1-year-old sister, Valen, one would never guess the difficult health struggles he’s overcome.

At 5 months old, Mads was diagnosed with juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia, a rare cancer of the blood that affects young children. The diagnosis eventually turned to acute myeloid leukemia and was treatable only through a transplant from a stem cell donor.

For parents Jennifer and Derrick Pomranky, of Bourbonnais, they made the immediate decision to approach the challenge with positivity, designating their son “Mighty Mads.”

