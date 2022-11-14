Bourbonnais Holiday Lighting Contest (copy)

A home on Hilltop Drive lit up the village of Bourbonnais’ inaugural Holly Jolly Holiday Lighting Contest. The contest will return for the third consecutive year.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BOURBONNAIS — The village of Bourbonnais will host the third annual Holiday Homes & Holly Jolly Lighting Contest. The community event encourages outdoor festive lighting and decorations during the holiday season.

An online map of all entry addresses will be available for public viewing Dec. 4-25.

Returning this year is the option to choose participation solely as a Holiday Home on the tour or be additionally included in the Holly Jolly Lighting Contest.

