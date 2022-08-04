Bourbonnais road closure begins Thursday Daily Journal staff report Aug 4, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOURBONNAIS — Starting today, West Bethel Drive will be closed from U.S. Route 45/52 (N. Convent Street) to Gettysburg Drive.This closure will be from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays for approximately two weeks. The road closure is necessary for the removal and replacement of curb and gutter.For more information, call Kankakee Valley Construction Co. at 815-937-8700. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Trending Stories Articles Images Commented ArticlesMan shot early Sunday in downtown KankakeeMomence man killed in accident on Route 17Worker finds gun in shrubs while working at alderman's homeFour RVC schools promote from within to fill AD rolesDeath notices: July 30, 2022David GlidewellTeen charged in Saturday's homicide in KankakeeLimestone woman welcomes 4 grandkids in 8 monthsKankakee mayor: 'I'll take the blame' on violent crimeJacqueline 'Jackie' Kennell Images CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
