BOURBONNAIS — Starting today, West Bethel Drive will be closed from U.S. Route 45/52 (N. Convent Street) to Gettysburg Drive.

This closure will be from 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays for approximately two weeks. The road closure is necessary for the removal and replacement of curb and gutter.

For more information, call Kankakee Valley Construction Co. at 815-937-8700.

