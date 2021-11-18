The Village of Bourbonnais presents the inaugural “Rockin’ Around the Tree Lighting” featuring sounds of the season by Bourbonnais students. Starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, the public is invited to attend the festive outdoor event held at 131 S. Main St. (the corner of Main St. NW/Route 102 and S. Main St./Route 45/52).
Warm up with local vendors, Connect Roasters and LoveALatte, serving seasonal favorites available for purchase, including hot chocolate, coffee and cider. Attendees can additionally enjoy a special sweet treat from 5 to 10 p.m. at Dairy Queen, who is offering $1 small cones at the 121 S. Main St. location.
First place winners from the “Very Merry Coloring Contest” will assist Mayor Paul Schore with lighting a new holiday tree in the Village of Bourbonnais. The contest coloring page can be downloaded and printed at home from villageofbourbonnais.com or copies are available during business hours at the Administration Building 600 Main Street NW. Entry deadline is 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 29.
“As we continue to incorporate new and exciting events in the village, we are pleased to present the very talented youth in Bourbonnais,” Schore said in a news release. “Bundle up, bring the family for a fun outdoor event and enjoy an introduction to the holiday season.”
A special appearance by a jolly ol’ soul will complete the outdoor activities. This event is free for the public to attend. No registration is required.
To view all Village of Bourbonnais holiday events, go to villageofbourbonnais.com/residents/events.
