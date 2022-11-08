BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Police, in conjunction with Illinois State Police District 21; Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office; and Bradley, Grant Park, Kankakee and Momence Police Departments, will be conducting rapid deployment training at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School today and Nov. 21. The scenario-based training is an annual hands-on exercise organized by the Bourbonnais Police Department.
The training will consist of multiple scenarios in which local officers respond to various stimuli — ranging from barricaded subjects and crisis response to active violence response. Officers will be presented with patrol-level response training, which includes the assistance of volunteer role playing from Olivet Nazarene University’s Criminal Justice Program, the Kankakee County Emergency Response Team and Scouts from Troop 324 in Bourbonnais.
“Rapid deployment training is an important exercise not only for Bourbonnais Police but for all area law enforcement agencies,” said Chief Jim Phelps in a news release.
“Both state and local law enforcement officers are the first to arrive on scene in active shooter situations. This training provides critical instruction and a framework for deployment so officers from many different agencies can more easily work together.”
Phelps added his appreciation of Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School for welcoming this hands-on training opportunity and the scenario assistance provided by volunteers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.