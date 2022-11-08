Bourbonnais Police Department Sergeant Jason Sztuba

Bourbonnais Police Department Sergeant Jason Sztuba.

 Photo provided

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Police, in conjunction with Illinois State Police District 21; Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office; and Bradley, Grant Park, Kankakee and Momence Police Departments, will be conducting rapid deployment training at Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School today and Nov. 21. The scenario-based training is an annual hands-on exercise organized by the Bourbonnais Police Department.

The training will consist of multiple scenarios in which local officers respond to various stimuli — ranging from barricaded subjects and crisis response to active violence response. Officers will be presented with patrol-level response training, which includes the assistance of volunteer role playing from Olivet Nazarene University’s Criminal Justice Program, the Kankakee County Emergency Response Team and Scouts from Troop 324 in Bourbonnais.

“Rapid deployment training is an important exercise not only for Bourbonnais Police but for all area law enforcement agencies,” said Chief Jim Phelps in a news release.

