BOURBONNAIS — The Brrrbonnais Police Department kicked off their fundraising efforts supporting Special Olympics Illinois with the 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge.

On March 4, officers took an icy dip among dozens of teams at Manteno Lake.

The annual event, hosted at Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, is one of 25 organized events in the state and collectively raised over $150,000.

