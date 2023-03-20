BOURBONNAIS — The Brrrbonnais Police Department kicked off their fundraising efforts supporting Special Olympics Illinois with the 2023 Law Enforcement Torch Run Polar Plunge.
On March 4, officers took an icy dip among dozens of teams at Manteno Lake.
The annual event, hosted at Manteno Sportsmen’s Club, is one of 25 organized events in the state and collectively raised over $150,000.
The Brrrbonnais Police Department raised over $10,000 for this cool cause, earning their team an overall ranking of fourth for the event. Patrolman Travis Garcia raised a total of $7,820, earning him the overall individual fundraising leader for the event.
“I was determined this was going to be the year I was the top fundraiser,” said Garcia in a news release. Garcia additionally serves as Bourbonnais Elementary School District #53’s School Resource Officer.
“My friends and family helped me raise over $7,800. I offered incentives for donations such as donut parties for classrooms, coffee deliveries and other fun activities. I was also able to utilize my daughter’s cuteness to pull on heartstrings for extra donations. Thank you to everyone for your support — I couldn’t have done it without you!”
According to a news release from the village of Bourbonnais, the Bourbonnais Police Department is an avid supporter of Special Olympics Illinois participating in various fundraising events throughout the year. The next event will be Dunkin’ Cop on a Rooftop on May 19 at both Bourbonnais locations.
In February, the Bourbonnais Police Department was honored with a gold level fundraising award for their ‘Outstanding Financial Support to the 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Illinois.’ They raised over $16,000. All donations help support 23,000 Special Olympics Illinois athletes and 13,000 Young Athletes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.