...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds to 30 kt expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Attendees finish a tour of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society's reconstructed log schoolhouse during Tuesday's inauguration celebration on the grounds of the George R. Letourneau Home Museum on East Stratford Drive. Built with original wood from the 1800s and filled in with near-matching wood by PSI Construction, the schoolhouse is adorned with artifacts from when the structure originally was developed in 1837.
Ken Ponton speaks with visitors inside the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society's reconstructed log schoolhouse on the grounds of the George R. Letourneau Home Museum on East Stratford Drive during Tuesday's inauguration celebration.
Lisa Kahn, co-chair of the French Heritage Society's Chicago chapter and director of the French Heritage Corridor Initiative, boasts an official sign marking the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society's reconstructed log schoolhouse as an official French Heritage Corridor site, which can be found at frenchheritagesociety.org.
Tuesday’s snow flurries didn’t deter people from attending the inauguration celebration of Bourbonnais Grove’s first log schoolhouse.
In fact, the weather may have been an added element to take people back in time to when the structure was originally developed in 1837. Only this time around, there’s heat.
The structure sits adjacent to the George R. Letourneau Home Museum on East Stratford Drive across the street from the village of Bourbonnais Administration building and the Municipal Center.
Built with original wood from the 1800s and filled in with near-matching wood by PSI Construction, the schoolhouse is adorned with artifacts from back in the day. In addition to PSI, the village of Bourbonnais’ public works assisted in the reconstruction.
Behind the schoolhouse is a structure that appears to be an outhouse, but is a system to keep the schoolhouse climate controlled.
The building originally served as a schoolhouse for students until 1848 before becoming a home for French-Canadian families until 2010. For more than a decade, the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society has been working to bring the structure back to its original roots to serve as a historical landmark and schoolhouse museum.
“There was a guardian angel of that steering committee, and it was Mayor Schore,” said Dr. James Paul, president of BGHS, as he thanked those involved with the project. “There was a godmother, and that’s Laurie Cyr. And there’s also a godfather, and that’s Ken Ponton.”
Inside the schoolhouse, beneath the teacher’s table, is a plaque displaying the names of the steering committee who brought the project to life.
“Thank you to everybody who put this day together. The historical society, the log schoolhouse committee, Lindy Casey who managed to get [the tent event setup] put together,” said Bourbonnais Mayor Paul Schore.
While an exciting feat for the village of Bourbonnais, the celebration extended past village lines and brought in the Consul General of France, the Officer of the Government of Quebec and members of the French Heritage Society of Chicago.
“I’m confident going forward that this will be something very special,” said Lisa Kahn, the Chicago chapter’s co-chair and director of the French Heritage Corridor Initiative.
Honorable Yannick Tagand, the Consul General of France, agreed, saying he hopes the landmark will “allow for the partnership between school districts.”
“Everything happening in the village of Bourbonnais will remain a focus of attention for many years to come,” Tagand said.
A LOOK TO THE PAST
During the ceremony, individuals with ties to former house owners had the opportunity to speak. The first among them was Jean Legris-Pekoc, the great great-granddaughter of the first owner.
Legris-Pekoc spoke of being a fifth generation member of several Bourbonnais families, and she shared that her great-grandmother, Mary Lesage Letourneau, was born in the log house.
“I’m grateful to my ancestors from Bourbonnais and the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society, for their dedicated work, their vision to restore and rededicate this building,” Legris-Pekoc said.
Fred Rivard, whose family lived in the house, also shared his gratitude to his heritage.
“I’m proud to be of the French community and French heritage,” he said, sharing his grandfather owned the house and worked hard to remodel it for Rivard, his nine siblings and their parents.
The last family to live in the house was the Marcotte family, and Michelle Marcotte-Baldwin shared memories of the home she moved into with her family during college.
“My parents, God rest their souls, this is a dream come true [for them],” Marcotte-Baldwin said. “Thank you, mayor, and thank you, everyone and all the committees that have been involved in this. My mom and dad were serious about not letting just anybody purchase that house and just destroy the log cabin within.”
While at that point a home was constructed around the log base, the families were aware that the structure was within. Marcotte-Baldwin recalled taking visitors into the basement to see the logs “because they just couldn’t believe it!”
The logs are now back in their original glory and were celebrated with a cake and ribbon cutting before attendees enjoyed self-guided tours. For more information on the house and tours, go to bourbonnaishistory.org.
Taylor Leddin-McMaster is Life editor of The Daily Journal and editor of Lifestyles of Kankakee County. A graduate of Illinois State, she was featured as a prominent journalist by Thrive Global. Email: tleddin@daily-journal.com.
