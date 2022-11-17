Historic landmark

Village of Bourbonnais trustees approved a resolution for an intergovernmental agreement with Kankakee County to designate historical preservation status to the Bourbonnais Grove Log Schoolhouse at Nov. 7's board meeting.

This is the first step in the Kankakee County Historic Preservation Commission designating the schoolhouse as a historical structure, Bourbonnais administrator Mike Van Mill said before the trustees approved the resolution.

During the inauguration celebration, the French Heritage Society Chicago Chapter presented BGHS with an official sign marking the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society's reconstructed log schoolhouse as an official French Heritage Corridor site, which can be found at frenchheritagesociety.org.

Ken Ponton, of BGHS and Kankakee Historical Society, on behalf of Jack Klasey and the board of the Kankakee County Museum, presented a portrait of President George Washington. Representatives of Asbury Methodist Church presented a symbol of the Methodist Circuit Riders.

All of these gifts will be among the artifacts displayed in the log schoolhouse, which is open for tours. For more information, go to bourbonnaishistory.org.