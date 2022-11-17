Tuesday’s snow flurries didn’t deter people from attending the inauguration celebration of Bourbonnais Grove’s first log schoolhouse.

In fact, the weather may have been an added element to take people back in time to when the structure was originally developed in 1837. Only this time around, there’s heat.

The structure sits adjacent to the George R. Letourneau Home Museum on East Stratford Drive across the street from the village of Bourbonnais Administration building and the Municipal Center.

