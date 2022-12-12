Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society log school house (copy)

The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s reconstructed log schoolhouse, which was recently completed on the grounds of the George R. Letourneau Home Museum on East Stratford Drive, will be decorated for a Christmas open house Sunday.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society will be hosting an old fashioned (pre-1848) Christmas open house from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at 698 Stratford Drive East in Bourbonnais — the site of two historic landmarks, the Letourneau Home/Museum and the log schoolhouse.

The event is open to the public and free BGHS pins will be given out and cookies, pastries, cake, and hot apple juice will be served. Self-guided tours will be available.

BGHS shared some holiday history ahead of the event in a news release.

