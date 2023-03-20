Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society log school house (copy)

Attendees tour the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s reconstructed log schoolhouse during the November 2022 inauguration celebration on the grounds of the George R. Letourneau Home Museum on East Stratford Drive.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society is seeking volunteers for 2023.

From March to November, the BGHS hosts open houses at the Letourneau Home/Museum and log schoolhouse from 1-4 p.m. on the first and third Sundays of the month. Two chaperones are needed for both sites on each open house day. The chaperones will meet and greet visitors, hand out self-guided tour information and oversee the artifacts.

For those interested in volunteering as a chaperone at the Letourneau Home/Museum open house, go to tinyurl.com/ykvtu4s6, find the date that you prefer, click “Sign Up,” click “Save and Continue,” then complete “Sign Up with Name and Email.”

Recommended for you