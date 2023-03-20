Attendees tour the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society’s reconstructed log schoolhouse during the November 2022 inauguration celebration on the grounds of the George R. Letourneau Home Museum on East Stratford Drive.
The Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society is seeking volunteers for 2023.
From March to November, the BGHS hosts open houses at the Letourneau Home/Museum and log schoolhouse from 1-4 p.m. on the first and third Sundays of the month. Two chaperones are needed for both sites on each open house day. The chaperones will meet and greet visitors, hand out self-guided tour information and oversee the artifacts.
For those interested in volunteering as a chaperone at the Letourneau Home/Museum open house, go to tinyurl.com/ykvtu4s6, find the date that you prefer, click “Sign Up,” click “Save and Continue,” then complete “Sign Up with Name and Email.”
For those interested in volunteering as a chaperone at the log schoolhouse open house, go to tinyurl.com/yu925tht, find the date that you prefer, click “Sign Up,” click “Save and Continue,” then complete “Sign Up with Name and Email.”
The BGHS sponsors two annual fundraisers for the historical society, the Les Artisans Arts and Craft Fair at the Kankakee County Fair and Exposition on July 4 and December 2, 2023.
For those interested in volunteering as a greeter at the BGHS table, time slots of two-hour intervals are available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Go to tinyurl.com/4s256js8, find the date and time slot that you prefer, click “Sign Up,” click “Save and Continue,” then complete “Sign Up with Name and Email.”
