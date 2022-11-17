Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society log school house

James Paul, president of the Bourbonnais Grove Historical Society, speaks Tuesday during the inauguration celebration for the reconstructed log schoolhouse, which sits adjacent to the George R. Letourneau Home Museum on East Stratford Drive. That same night during BGHS' Fleur-de-Lis Dinner, Paul received the Award of Excellence.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

For countless Kankakee Community College students, Jim Paul was more than a history teacher.

Paul was living history.

He would dress, act and speak the part of a historical figure. He would be Karl Marx, Napoleon or Juan Peron. For local audiences, Paul would be pioneers and settlers George Letourneau, Noel LeVasseur or Thomas Durham.

