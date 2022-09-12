St. George School eighth-grader Josh DeCarlo takes a peek at which note a Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School marching band member is playing Friday night during the annual Eighth Grade Night held during the Boilermakers' home football game.
Bradley Central eighth-grader Natalie Williams performs among the Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School marching band Friday night during the annual Eighth Grade Night held during the Boilermakers' home football game.
Eighth-grade band students from all three junior high schools that feed into Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, St. George, Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center and Bradley Central, joined the Boilermakers marching band for a pre-game and half-time performance Friday night to experience what the high school program has in store for them.
Boilermaker musicians hosted the eighth-grade group during the first half, including them in dancing and cheering between performances behind the north end zone. Bradley Central band director Vanessa Reusch said the event is an amazing experience for the young students as they get a peek at what lies ahead if they stick with band.
Tiffany has been a photojournalist with the DJ since 2014 & Photo Editor since 2018. She covers everything from daily news, sports and Lifestyles magazine shoots. A Herscher grad, Tiffany received her B.A. in Journalism at Southern Illinois University.
