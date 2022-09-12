Eighth-grade band students from all three junior high schools that feed into Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School, St. George, Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center and Bradley Central, joined the Boilermakers marching band for a pre-game and half-time performance Friday night to experience what the high school program has in store for them.

Boilermaker musicians hosted the eighth-grade group during the first half, including them in dancing and cheering between performances behind the north end zone. Bradley Central band director Vanessa Reusch said the event is an amazing experience for the young students as they get a peek at what lies ahead if they stick with band.

Recommended for you