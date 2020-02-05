BOURBONNAIS — Today (Feb. 5) is annual Scout Day in the Village of Bourbonnais.
As part of the village's long-standing support of scouting, Bourbonnais Scouts will shadow village officials and run various village departments this afternoon.
A simulated village board meeting will take place at 3 p.m. Scout participants will be appointed as mock village officials, including Julia Simon as mayor, Brody Meyers as village administrator, Tyler Menard as police chief, Elena Barton as fire chief, Cooper Austin as deputy fire chief, Nicholas Antognoli as finance director, Harrison Denault as building commissioner, Luke Cresswell as public works director, and Darren Boothe as community and economic development director.
“For over 35 years, the Village of Bourbonnais has been a proud supporter of Scouts through various events including this one,” said Mayor Paul Schore. “Scout Week and Scout Day provide boys and girls with hands-on learning experiences which are beneficial for preparing youth for the future.”
The Rainbow Council of the Boy Scouts of America and its 160 Cub Scout Packs, Boy Scout Troops and Explorer Posts in Kankakee, Will and Grundy counties are celebrating over 100 years of service.
As part of Scout Week, the Boy Scouts of America were recognized at the village's board meeting on Monday.
