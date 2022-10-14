Bourbonnais' new signs (copy) (copy) (copy)

BOURBONNAIS — Village of Bourbonnais trustees will vote Monday whether to adopt an ordinance amendment to compensate for trustees attending committee meetings.

The legislation would amend a 1988 ordinance that set trustees’ annual pay at $4,200 per year.

Trustees would receive $100 for each committee meeting they attend, with a cap of 40 meetings per year, or $4,000 of additional trustee pay annually.

