Village of Bourbonnais main welcome sign (copy)

Traffic passes the Village of Bourbonnais’ welcome sign on U.S. Route 45/52 and Main Street NW. The trustees approved the fiscal year 2024 budget at Monday's meeting.

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BOURBONNAIS — Trustees approved the budget for fiscal year 2024 during Monday’s regular Bourbonnais Village Board meeting.

Village Finance Director Tara Latz said last week the general fund revenues for fiscal year 2024 are projected to be $16.2 million.

That is a $543,149 decrease from the previous year’s general fund revenues, which ended April 30, according to village documents discussed at last week’s finance committee meeting.

