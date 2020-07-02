BOURBONNAIS — During Wednesday’s utility committee meeting, trustees for the Village of Bourbonnais approved moving forward with a 3 percent increase in monthly sewer and trash bills for residential users.
Residents would pay $68 per month for their combined sewer and trash bill, an increase of $2.
“The increase in fees helps us cover the cost,” Mayor Paul Schore said.
The board of trustees is scheduled to vote on the increase at its August board meeting. If approved, the increase would take effect with the September bill.
For the trash portion of the monthly bill, it would increase to $26 from $24.75.
The village is in the final year of a seven-year contract with Republic Services, which raised the monthly per-resident rate it charges the village to $25.71 on April 1.
Based on figures presented by Village Finance Director Tara Latz, the village will be charged $1,581,165 for the year. With the proposed increase to residents, the village will generate $1,573,375 in revenue for fiscal year 2021.
Trustees were set to increase trash fees in May but the COVID-19 pandemic put those plans on hold.
“We have been eating that increase since May,” Schore said.
“We can’t continue to eat [the increased costs] any longer,” said Trustee Jack Littrell, who is chairman of the utility committee.
As for the sewage rate, Kankakee River Metropolitan Agency raised the monthly rate for the Village of Bourbonnais this year to $212,000 from $200,500.
“That is a significant increase,” Schore said.
The village has 6,122 residential customers, 367 commercial and two industrial.
The current monthly sewer charge of $41.25 would increase to $42 for the residential customer.
Trustees also agreed to have Latz work on changing the way residential customers are billed.
Residents are currently billed a flat rate regardless of usage. The village is working to move to a volumetric system, which will be a more fair rate based upon usage. Commercial sewer fees are based on a three-month average from Aqua.
“I’ve been a proponent of this for many, many years,” Schore said. “We need to make this fair.”
