Birdseye view

The village unveiled a number of renderings of the final plans for the Community Campus, including an overall bird’s-eye view.

 Rendering courtesy of Village of Bourbonnais

BOURBONNAIS — With construction set to begin soon for Bourbonnais’ Community Campus project, the village is working on ways for people wishing to donate to such projects to have an avenue to do so.

At Monday’s meeting, trustees heard the first reading of an ordinance opening an account with the Community Foundation of Kankakee River Valley.

The foundation is a vehicle for charitable giving that over time builds substantial endowment funds for the community, according to the organization's website.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

