ARPA spending guidelines

Government agencies have substantial discretion to use the award funds in the ways that best suit the needs of residents as long as such use fits into one of the following four statutory categories:

• Expenses related to COVID vaccination, testing and contact tracing; COVID prevention in nursing homes and jails; expenses and payroll related to fighting COVID; and mental health.

• Using funds to reverse “negative economic impacts” that had been caused by COVID, including food aid, rent aid, mortgage and utility payments; eviction prevention; job training and unemployment benefits; small businesses; nonprofits; and tourism and travel.

• Serving “disproportionately impacted communities” including aid to high-poverty schools; early learning funds; child care; foster care; affordable housing; the homeless; lead remediation; and intervening to prevent violence.

• Infrastructure, including storm water, wastewater, conserving water and drinking water, and improving broadband access.