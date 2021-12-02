BOURBONNAIS — The Village of Bourbonnais has made its first moves toward allocating the village’s $2.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
During Wednesday’s village board finance committee meeting, trustees agreed to use $433,000 of the village’s federal funding to pay Republic Services for garbage collection. Earlier this year, the village agreed to a seven-year contract extension with Republic Services.
“Are we sure refuse falls under that?” trustee Jeff Keast asked, referring to allowable uses of the federal funding.
“We are,” finance director Tara Latz replied.
Mayor Paul Schore added, “We researched this thing. The dust has settled, and we are starting to know what we can do.”
At the meeting, trustees also agreed to allocate $8,200 to the Bourbonnais Township Fire Protection District to purchase a Lund University Cardiac Assist System, which is a device used for CPR.
The device costs $16,400 and the Kankakee County Board allocated the other half of the cost from its ARPA funds.
Townships, fire protection districts and parks were not among government bodies receiving ARPA funding, Schore explained.
In October, the village received $1.3 million. The second $1.3 million allocation is estimated to be received next September.
“There are certain stipulations we can use the funds for,” Latz said. “We need to talk about how we will use these funds.
“We need to take our time with this and spend the funds on eligible projects we agree on, and what is in the best interest of the residents.”
