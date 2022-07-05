Locally strong thunderstorms likely - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 71F. NNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Tonight
Locally strong thunderstorms likely - a few could contain very heavy rain, especially overnight. Damaging winds and large hail with some storms. Low 71F. NNW winds shifting to ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values 105 to 110 degrees
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and central, east
central, north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The Village of Bourbonnais is discussing the possibility of a property tax rebate at tonight's village meeting.
