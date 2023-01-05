Bourbonnais' new signs (4th copy)

The village of Bourbonnais trustees approved two road projects during Monday's meeting.

BOURBONNAIS — The Bourbonnais Village Board approved two resolutions to reconstruct one-mile portions of West 5000N Road and West 6000N Road between U.S. Route 45-52 and Career Center Road during Tuesday's board meeting.

Kankakee Valley Construction Co. was awarded the 5000N Road project with a bid of $351,109. Gallagher Asphalt Construction, of Thornton, was the only other bidder at $384,386.

Village Administrator Mike Van Mill said the engineer’s estimate for the project was $388,206.

