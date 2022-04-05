BOURBONNAIS — Trustees approved a settlement agreement at their meeting Monday with one of the village’s former police officers and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 64.
Neal King and the FOP filed a complaint against the village with the Illinois Labor Relations Board alleging violations of the collective bargaining agreement and unfair labor practices.
“There were some management decisions made concerning his employment in the fall that led to the disputes of settling with this settlement agreement,” Bourbonnais Village attorney Patrick Dunn said.
According to the agreement, the village will pay out $70,000 to King, who resigned his position on Aug. 31, 2021, after 14 years with the department. He was serving as a patrolman at the time of his resignation, according to village officials.
King and the FOP Labor Council’s attorney, John Roche, signed the agreement last week. Kelly Coyle of Clark Baird Smith LLP represented the village. The agreement is being called “amicable” though officials could not discuss further details.
