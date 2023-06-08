Bourbonnais' new signs (copy)

The village of Bourbonnais trustees approved a new liquor license classification for gas stations Monday. 

 Daily Journal/Tiffany Blanchette

BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais trustees created a new liquor license classification during Monday’s board meeting for gas stations to sell packaged alcoholic beverages.

Owners of gas stations now will be able to apply for a license to sell packaged liquor, which is currently not an option for gas stations in Bourbonnais.

The trustees would still have to approve the license, Mayor Paul Schore said.

Jeff Bonty is a reporter for The Daily Journal. He can be reached at jbonty@daily-journal.com and 815-937-3366.

Reporter

Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.

Recommended for you