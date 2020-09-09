BOURBONNAIS — Trustees adopted an ordinance to allow the leasing of four police vehicles at Monday’s regular board meeting.
The four SUVs were purchased from Court Street Ford. The village is leasing the four 2020 Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles through a $143,543 agreement with People’s Bank in Bourbonnais. The interest rate on the four-year deal is 2.65 percent.
The lease price per vehicle is $35,885.75. The village is paying more than $42,000 to equip each vehicle.
They are replacing four older vehicles: 2014 (87,400 miles), 2015 (108,479 miles), 2016 (96,810 miles) and 2017 (79,802 miles), according to Bourbonnais Deputy Police Chief Dave Anderson.
Trustees replaced four other vehicles in the fleet during fiscal year 2020.
