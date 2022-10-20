Village of Bourbonnais main welcome sign (copy)
BOURBONNAIS — Trustees agreed to amend a 1988 ordinance to pay future trustees for attending committee meetings.

The measure was adopted during Monday’s board meeting.

The vote was 4-1 with trustees Bruce Greenlee, Rick Fischer, Randy King and Jack Littrell voting in favor. Trustee Angie Serafini voted no. Trustee Jeff Keast was not at Monday’s meeting.

