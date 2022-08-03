THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
514 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT /9 PM EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES
IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS
LIVINGSTON
IN EAST CENTRAL ILLINOIS
FORD IROQUOIS
IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS
COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY
KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL
LAKE IL WILL
IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 5 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST INDIANA
BENTON JASPER LAKE IN
NEWTON PORTER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF AURORA, BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS,
BUFFALO GROVE, CAROL STREAM, CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, COAL CITY,
DEMOTTE, DOWNERS GROVE, DWIGHT, ELGIN, EVANSTON, FAIRBURY,
FOWLER, GARY, GIBSON CITY, GILMAN, GURNEE, HAMMOND, JOLIET,
KANKAKEE, KENTLAND, LEMONT, LOMBARD, MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA,
MOROCCO, MORRIS, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, ORLAND PARK,
OSWEGO, OXFORD, PARK FOREST, PAXTON, PLANO, PONTIAC, PORTAGE,
RENSSELAER, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, VALPARAISO, WATSEKA, WAUKEGAN,
WHEATON, WILMINGTON, AND YORKVILLE.
Weather Alert
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /8 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Maximum heat index values of 105 to 108 expected.
* WHERE...Grundy, Southern Cook, Northern Will, Southern Will
and Eastern Will Counties.
* WHEN...Through 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...High temperatures and humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Traffic passes the Village of Bourbonnais’ welcome sign on Route 45 and Main Street NW. The village is seeing an increase in sales tax revenue.
BOURBONNAIS — Trustees approved a social media policy for use of the village’s social media accounts by the public at Monday’s board meeting.
The village maintains accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for use in informing residents of upcoming events, publishing news releases and providing media coverage relevant to village business and concerns.
The policy establishes parameters and guidelines for the public’s use, and the village’s management of those accounts, according to the ordinance.
The ordinance allows the village: to limit the content posted to those accounts to the topics of those accounts; remove comments that are off topic and, if necessary, block users that abuse their use of any such account.
“Social media can effectively broaden the reach of government communications,” said Lindy Casey, marketing and public engagement manager for the village.
“One of the biggest benefits is that it allows governments to share critical information in a crisis. In an ever-changing social media climate, it’s imperative to establish a set of parameters and guidelines for the public’s use, and the village’s management, of these accounts.
“This newly adopted social media policy will enable the Village of Bourbonnais to harness the power of communicating through its social media networks, while remaining legally compliant with state and federal law.”
Bourbonnais Village Administrator Mike Van Mill said administrators and trustees have been discussing a social media policy for about a year.
“We want to make sure the comments are consistent with the issues we are posting,” Van Mill said.
Jeff Bonty has worked for The Daily Journal since September 1986, starting in the sports department before moving to news reporting in 2002. He's a native of Indiana and graduate of Purdue University. His email is jbonty@daily-journal.com.
