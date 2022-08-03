Village of Bourbonnais main welcome sign

BOURBONNAIS — Trustees approved a social media policy for use of the village’s social media accounts by the public at Monday’s board meeting.

The village maintains accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for use in informing residents of upcoming events, publishing news releases and providing media coverage relevant to village business and concerns.

The policy establishes parameters and guidelines for the public’s use, and the village’s management of those accounts, according to the ordinance.

