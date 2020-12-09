BOURBONNAIS — Trustees adopted an ordinance at their meeting Monday that will set the village’s tax levy for 2020.
The proposed corporate and special property taxes to be levied for 2020 totals $1,801,946. The total for 2019 was $1,645,429, a 9.51 percent increase. That does not mean the village increased its tax rate. Rather, the increase in property taxes collected is because the equalized value assessed for property within the village increased by $156,518.
The EAV is the equalized assessed valuation of a property and is the product of the assessed value of a property (both land and improvements) and the state equalization factor, which is set by the Illinois Department of Revenue. In Illinois taxpayers pay one-third of their market value — for example $100,000 x .3333 — to determine EAV. Then, the amount of taxes paid is the EAV (tax base) times the tax rate, which is the sum of all the rates of the taxing districts (schools, county, township, parks, city and airport).
The tax rate is a number that, when multiplied by the tax base, will produce the levy amount, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue. In other words, the tax rate is equal to the tax levy divided by the tax base.
The village’s finance director Tara Latz said the proposed tax rate is .495 of a Bourbonnais property owner’s total tax bill.
It marks the third straight year the tax rate remained .495. If a homeowner’s property value stays the same as last year, their contribution to the village’s property taxes will stay the same.
A public hearing was held before the board meeting via Zoom, but there was no public comment.
The final amount of taxes collected for the village by the Kankakee County collector last year was about 98 percent, Latz said.
The reason for the low rate is trustees again were able to pay down debt-services with other sources of revenue. Thus the village did not levy a tax for debt service and public building commission leases for 2020 the same as they did in 2019.
In July, trustees approved an appropriations ordinance of $1,801,946 for the current fiscal year, which began May 1 and runs through April 30.
That ordinance, which serves as the village’s budget, was adopted in July.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please be civil. Don't threaten others. Don't make obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist, sexist or otherwise demeaning statements. Be respectful of others even if you disagree with them.
Please be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Please be proactive. Report abusive posts.
Please share updates or more information. We value your input and opinion.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Thank you!