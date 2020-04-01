BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Township Park District announced Tuesday that all playgrounds are now closed at Perry Farm Park, Diamond Point Park, Recreation Station and Willowhaven Park. All public restrooms will also remain closed.
The closure is in response to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's "stay at home" order mandating that all places of public amusement, which include playgrounds, be closed to the public in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.
Outdoor activities such as walking, hiking, running or biking are still allowed in all BTPD parks as long as individuals comply with social distancing guidelines.
“We encourage our residents to enjoy our trails,” said Hollice Clark, BPTD's executive director. “The fresh air and being out in nature is grounding and can assist with mental health. But we have to require social distancing and will be monitoring our parks. We want to keep our community safe and healthy.”
