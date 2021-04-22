A 15-minute survey can be taken and submitted online at surveymonkey.com/r/planBTPD .

What is pickleball?

Pickleball is a sport that combines many elements of tennis, badminton and ping-pong.

It's played both indoors or outdoors on a badminton-sized court and a slightly modified tennis net. Players use a paddle and a plastic ball with holes.

Played as doubles or singles, it can be enjoyed by all ages and skill levels.

Source: USA Pickleball