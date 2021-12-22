The Bourbonnais Township Park Board approved its tax levy by a 4-0 vote and is asking for a 3 percent levy as opposed to the maximum of 4.99 percent as requested in most years.
At Monday’s meeting at the Exploration Station, board vice president David Zinanni said the board wants to tap the brakes on spending.
“We were going to freeze it with last year’s numbers, but some things are going up like payroll, insurance and stuff like that,” he said. “We always ask for 4.99 [percent]. We hear schools are going to ask for more, so we just wanted to give everybody a break.”
It’s likely the lowest levy the BTPD has asked for since 2007, when the district had just a 1 percent levy.
“Actually, we’ve been all over the board, but we usually settle for 4.99,” said Hollice Clark, executive director of the BTPD. “I know there’s been some years that were lower.”
Clark said if you don’t get the highest percent of the levy, the money goes to other taxing bodies.
“We ask for 4.99 to get the fair share [of the levy],” Clark said. “We never get that amount. It’s always less than 4.99.”
Clark said for this past year, a person owning a home worth $250,000 in Bradley paid approximately $253 in taxes for the BTPD, which includes a portion for pensions.
“If you divide that by 365 days in a year, you’re paying 70 cents a day for the park district,” he said.
The levy will be filed with the Kankakee County Clerk’s office. How much the district receives will be finalized once the equalized assessed valuation of property is made in April.
