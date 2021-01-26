The Bourbonnais Township Park District approved the sale of non-referendum bonds of $1.6 million to pay for capital improvements, while also paying off approximately $500,000 of past bonds.
The board OK’d the sale by a 3-0 vote at its board meeting Monday at Exploration Station.
“These bonds will be utilized for capital projects over the next four or five years, which includes handicap-accessibility issues that we know we have around the district,” said Hollice Clark, BTPD executive director.
The money will also be used for roof repairs on Perry Farmhouse, rehabbing a 1936 barn garage at Perry Farm among other future projects. Clark also wanted to dispel rumors circulating on social media.
“We have no intentions of buying land, so these bonds are going to be totally used for capital improvements around the district,” he said.
Part of the money will be used to pay off what’s left from a $1 million bonds from two years ago. Those bonds, used for work at Willohaven and the Rec Station, had a 3.67 and 3.68 percent interest rates. The new bonds have a 1.5 percent interest rate.
“It’s a great rate,” Clark said. “Another thing is we were able to get the bonds financed through Peoples Bank, so a local bank will be taking these bonds. We also are looking at building pickle ball courts, which is one of the fastest growing adult activity.”
Board member Wayne Delabre pointed out that it’s just $1.1 million of new money with the paying off the old bonds of a little more than $500,000. The new bonds will be repaid over a 10-year period.
Delabre, Brian Hebert, board president, and Clark Gregoire voted for the sale. Board member Anthony Settle was unable to attend the meeting due to a work commitment.
“We’ll have another meeting to go over the capital projects,” Hebert said.
The $1.6 million will be put in a money market account.
“We keep that money separate so when we do the projects, the money is there,” Clark said. “It does not go to wages or benefits.”
