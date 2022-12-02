...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON CST /1 PM EST/ TODAY TO
11 PM CST /MIDNIGHT EST/ THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central and northeast
Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...From noon CST /1 PM EST/ today to 11 PM CST /midnight
EST/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Another period of westerly gusts of 40 to
45 mph are likely later tonight, behind a strong cold front.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO NOON
CST SATURDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, south winds to 40 kt today becoming
west tonight. Significant waves to 10 ft occasionally to 13 ft
expected. For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds to 30 kt and
significant waves to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Calumet Harbor IL to Michigan City IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 9 AM this morning to noon
CST Saturday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 9 AM CST
this morning.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
