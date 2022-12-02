Daily Journal logo

BOURBONNAIS — For the second consecutive year, Bourbonnais Township Park District commissioners approved a tax levy of 3%.

The board passed the ordinance, which is for Fiscal Year 2022-23 at its Nov. 21 meeting.

“We are trying to save the taxpayers money,” BTPD Executive Director Ed Piatt said.

