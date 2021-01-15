BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais Elementary School teachers gave approval for a strike as a possible option moving forward with contract negotiations that have been ongoing for 10 months.
Lauren Lundmark, Bourbonnais Education Association president, said 98 percent of the 170-member teachers union voted “yes” Wednesday to authorize a strike. The vote means that union leadership have the OK to initiate a strike if they feel it is needed.
“A strike could potentially happen,” Lundmark said. “We still truly hope it does not.”
During a meeting Thursday with District 53’s negotiating team and a mediator, the BEA shared the results of the vote and a settlement offer. The district presented another offer in return.
Lundmark said the parties are still “pretty far apart” and have yet to reach an agreement.
The union will now start a public posting process and send its most recent proposal to the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board.
The district would have to submit its most recent proposal as well, and the information would be posted for the public, she explained.
Another negotiation meeting is scheduled for Wednesday.
“The offer they gave us [Thursdsay] we just didn’t feel was what we needed,” Lundmark said. “So we just continue on the process and hope that at some point, they do bring us an offer we feel we can bring back to our membership and we can vote on and approve.”
The three key points teachers are asking for are fair salary increases, maintaining current insurance benefits, and ensuring common plan time in teachers’ schedules, Lundmark said.
The current contract was supposed to start for the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. The contracts typically are for three years.
