BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais elementary teachers are planning an informational picket at 4:15 p.m. today along Route 45 near Shepard and Shabbona elementary schools.
Lauren Lundmark, president of the Bourbonnais Education Association, said the purpose of the picket is to share information with the public about what teachers are asking for and their stance as a union.
“It’s to get the word out to the community about what’s going on, what we are fighting for,” she said.
Contract negotiations between the BEA and Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 have been ongoing for 10 months. Teachers have been working without a contract since the beginning of the 2020-21 school year.
Union membership voted overwhelmingly Jan. 13 to authorize a potential strike. While a strike has not been put into place yet, it is still an option.
The BEA submitted its most recent contractual offer to the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board for public posting.
Once the labor board posts the latest offers from the BEA and Bourbonnais School Board on its website, the BEA can then choose to go on strike in 14 days, according to the labor board.
The next bargaining session with the BEA, school board and mediator is scheduled for Wednesday.
