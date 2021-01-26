BOURBONNAIS — Bourbonnais elementary took to the streets Tuesday afternoon to inform people in the community about their struggle to reach a contract agreement with the school district.
Lauren Lundmark, BEA president, estimated about 150 teachers showed up to the picket.
"They are very excited to come out here. We're so unified," she said.
Despite the cold weather, teachers seemed energized to share their message, she said.
"We want to keep our good teachers here, and we want a fair contract."
Drivers by honked in support of the teachers.
The turnout was greater than expected. A union official said before the picket they expected 70 or more teachers to participate starting at 4:15 p.m. Teachers planned to walk along Route 45 near Shepard and Shabbona elementary schools.
The Bourbonnais Education Association, the teachers union representing nearly 170 members within Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53, has taken steps toward a possible strike after 10 months of contract negotiations. A mediation process began in fall 2020.
Union membership voted Jan. 13 to authorize a strike as a possible tactic if negotiations remain unsuccessful.
The BEA has also submitted its most recent contractual offer to the Illinois Educational Labor Relations Board for public posting.
According to the Illinois Education Association, an education employee’s organization, the BEA can legally go on strike as soon as Feb. 5.
The previous three-year teachers contract expired in August. A new contract was supposed to go into effect at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.
Union leadership have said the teachers are pushing for fair salary increases, maintaining current insurance benefits, and ensuring common plan time in teachers’ schedules.
The Bourbonnais School Board meets tonight, with both a special and regular board meeting scheduled.
